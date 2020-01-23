Nioh 2 gets a new trailer and post-launch DLC plans

Team Ninja is preparing to unleash Nioh 2 upon the world and has decided to whet our appetite with a new story trailer. The 2-minute-long trailer introduces us to new characters, demonic enemies, and the secret motivations of the game’s cast. Everyone in the game seems to be after some Spirit Stones, as men and monsters alike crave the power that they can provide.

Nioh 2 | Story Trailer | PS4 Unleash your darkness! Master the lethal art of the samurai in this brutal masocore action role-playing game… for death is coming. Journey to 1555 feudal Japan, a country gripped in the misery and madness of endless warfare.

Nioh 2 is a prequel to the original Nioh, which initially released on PlayStation 4 in 2017. Taking place in the year 1555 in Japan, we will be taking on the role of a mercenary who hunts yokai, supernatural spirits and demons. The main character is also part yokai, born of both human and yokai blood. During a fight with a fierce enemy, they lose control of the yokai and are only saved by a passing merchant who sells Spirit Stones. Our character teams up with Tokichiro, the merchant, and the two set off to find more of the Spirit Stones. This will plunge them into a battle for power, and we will be making many friends and enemies on the journey.

Not content with just the ambiguous new trailer, Team Ninja has also shared details of the game’s post-launch DLC. There are three major DLCs planned for the game, with each focusing on new story content that will be set before the events of the game. Each DLC will introduce new weapons, combat abilities, and characters, as well as a range of main story missions and side missions to enjoy. The three DLC packs are included in Nioh 2’s Season Pass, and any who purchases the Digital Deluxe Edition will find the Season Pass is included.

Nioh 2 will release on PlayStation 4 on Mar. 13 and is available for pre-order now. Pre-ordering will get you the Demon Horde armor set, the Sudama Netsuke charm, a Nioh 2 PlayStation 4 theme, and a PSN avatar set for PlayStation 4.