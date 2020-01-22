Nioh 2 is getting a sharp new trailer tomorrow

Sony has teased a new trailer for Team Ninja’s upcoming action-combat game, Nioh 2. In a simple tweet that featured an image of the Nioh 2 logo, and the date Jan. 23, the company said, “War is unending…”

PlayStation Europe on Twitter War is unending…

While we do have a date, we don’t have a time that the trailer will be released at, and we will be keeping our eyes on social media tomorrow for our first glimpse at the new trailer. Nioh 2, a prequel to the popular original game that was released in 2017, promises more intense swordplay, demonic enemies, and world exploration that will be tense and terrifying.

Easily dismissed as merely another Souls-like game, the original Nioh did more than enough to shine, with a deep combat system that appealed to gamers who enjoy a challenge. Nioh 2 will bring character creation, and your Yokai-possessed character will be chopping their way through all sorts of beastly enemies, and demonic foes. The Yokai are supernatural spirits in Japanese folklore and will imbue your character with all kinds of abilities, skills, and combat moves.

Nioh 2 is set to release on PlayStation 4 on Mar. 13. While the game will be coming to PC, no release date is known for that platform yet. It took the original Nioh just under a year to make the move from PlayStation 4 to PC, so that might be a rough indicator as to how long PC players might need to wait to get their hands on the game. Hopefully, we will be pleasantly surprised, and we won’t have to wait so long this time.