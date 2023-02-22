No Man’s Sky Fractal Update adds a new Expedition and perspective with PS VR2 overhaul

The Fractal Update for No Man’s Sky has been released today after a few teaser Twitter posts from one of the game’s creators, Sean Murray. The update adds a new Expedition and many other features, including support for PS VR2.

No Man’s Sky was one of the best PS VR games on PS4, and now the game is available for Sony’s latest VR device on the day it lands on doorsteps around the world. The Fractal Update may upgrade the game so it can be played on PS VR2, but it does a lot more than that.

Included in the new content this latest update adds is Expedition 9: Utopia, a new Speeder Ship, a colossal 12 ship garage, a new Wonders Catalogue, a robot companion, new content for the Nintendo Switch version of the game, a brand new visor helmet, a HDR revamp, high-end VR GFX, and dynamic resolution scaling.

The new Nintendo Switch content for the game is listed on the Fractal Update’s patch notes. The main additions are missions for Polo and Nada and new exotic collectibles. Switch players can also access Sentinel Bases and play the Secrets of the Sentinels questline. Finally, if you play on Switch, you can now also use gyroscopic controls, allowing you to easily travel throughout the universe and never feel like you’re being held back by the pace of your character’s neck as you strain to see all the pretty stars.

The highlight for us is the reward from the latest Expedition for completing all Milestones, the Bio-Warden Companion. This is a small spherical robot that follows you around and assists you in whatever you’re doing.

Now that it’s available, No Man’s Sky may just be the biggest PS VR2 title on the market. With all the updates the game has received in the past packed into a single package, it’s going to be nigh-on impossible for any other title to outdo it. Add in the graphical overhaul the game’s been given with its upgrade to PS VR2 and the other visual improvements listed in the patch notes, and it could be the best-looking PS VR2 game too.