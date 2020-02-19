No Man’s Sky update 2.3 straps you into a gooey, living ship – full patch notes

No Man’s Sky has introduced a living, organic ship for you to take space adventuring. These new sentient starships grow in many variations, thanks to procedural generation, and introduce a whole new set of organic technologies for you to fiddle around with. They can be obtained through a new story mission, called Starbirth, which will take you through some ancient experiments to get your very own living ship.

The ship features an all-new cockpit which looks like something straight out of an Alien movie, the old good ones, not the new bad ones. Needless to say, you can get a really good look at it in all its pulsating glory if you play in VR.

The update also introduces new mysterious space objects that you can explore, new life forms that you can take the risk of encountering, and NPCs can now meet up with you in space if they answer your hails. They can sell you things, ask you for help, or even attack you and leave your lifeless body floating through the void while they make off in your brand new living ship.

You can find the full patch notes for update 2.3 below.

Man’s Sky update 2.3

LIVING SHIP

Introduced a new style of starship, the Living Ship.

These ships have their own exclusive range of organic technologies and cannot be upgraded by conventional means.

Adjust your playstyle to the restrictions and benefits of these organic techs, or hatch and evolve new procedural upgrades to grow your own custom ship.

MISSIONS

Incubate your Void Egg and learn about the origin of the Living Ships with a new mission chain, Starbirth.

Completing these missions will hatch the Void Egg into your own procedurally generated Living Ship.

Additional ships may be hatched from subsequently incubated eggs.

SPACE ENCOUNTERS

While using the Pulse Engine to fly between planets, there is a chance of encountering strange objects in local space.

Drop out of pulse-flight to begin the encounter.

A large range of strange objects and exotic rewards await…

Different encounters have different chances of occurring based on the characteristics of the solar system.

TRADER HAILS

As well as strange objects, players may also encounter passing trader ships.

These will hail the player while using the Pulse Engine and may need assistance, offer to trade, and more…

QUALITY OF LIFE

If players are in a group but do not have a Nexus mission active, then when taking off from the Space Anomaly they can now choose to exit directly to the system of any other player in their group.

Fixed a number of issues that caused planetary charts and others scans to pick from too narrow a range of buildings. Players should no longer be sent repeatedly to the same building when using multiple charts.

Fixed an issue that caused distress signals to occasionally lead to a crashed ship site with no crashed ship.

Added an instant split button to allow players to quickly divide stacks of items in half.

Players can now hold down buttons to increase or decrease stack sizes, rather than having to press repeatedly.

Fixed an issue that prevented the Exocraft Summoning Station from working if placed within a base.

Improved the range of the Exocraft Summoning Station, so that it allows Exocraft to be summoned from anywhere in the system.

Planets that you have discovered no longer need to be repeatedly rescanned to see their resources from space.

Fixed an issue that caused the planetary resources popup to flicker while pulsing towards a planet.

Fixed an issue that made it difficult to enter Space Stations from tight angles.

Allowed starships to reverse during atmospheric flight if stuck in other geometry.

The automatic Launch System Recharger now functions while the player is sitting in the cockpit, if the ship is landed.

Improved VR swimming controls for VR devices that use thumbsticks.

Significantly increased the distance players are able to move the camera in Photo Mode.

OPTIMISATIONS

Introduced a number of significant GPU optimisations to terrain rendering.

Introduced a number of significant optimisations to terrain generation.

Introduced a number of significant memory optimisations.

Introduced some minor load time optimisations.

Introduced some smaller optimisations and visual fixes to cloud rendering.

Introduced a number of water rendering optimisations for PSVR.

BUG FIXES