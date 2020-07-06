No Nintendo Switch or next-gen versions of Rocket Arena planned, but “conversations will definitely happen,” says dev

Rocket Arena, the explosive new 3v3 shooter coming from Final Strike Games, is set to release in a matter of days on July 14 for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC. But a Nintendo Switch version is nowhere in sight. Like other EA titles, the publisher is initially overlooking Nintendo’s hybrid console, and while many fans hope that a version of the game will come to Switch eventually, as other titles have, according to the devs, Switch fans shouldn’t get their hopes up for a release in the immediate feature.

“Right now we are totally focused on PC, Origin, and Steam release, as well as PS4 and Xbox, so future plans would be great, but we are currently 100 percent focused on just getting the game out next week,” Final Strike Game’s executive producer Mike Kerr told Gamepur in an interview today. When pushed further about the chance of a Switch launch, and even the possibility of the game appearing on next-gen consoles like the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X, Kerr said, “I think those conversations will definitely happen. Obviously, we would love to expose the game to as many people as we can, but for now, there is nothing solid we can tell you.”

It’s a blow for Switch fans who were hoping to get another game on their systems, especially as Rocket League‘s bombastic nature seems like a good fit for the console, but this isn’t the first time an EA Original title has been left off of Switch at the start. Unravel Two, which released in June 2018 for PS4, Xbox One, and PC, eventually did release on Switch, but fans had to wait almost a year for it.

With next-gen on the horizon, though, and many people likely making the jump by the end of the year, it might be a case of when, not if, next-gen versions of Rocket Arena and other EA games releasing this year will begin to appear on a broader group of consoles.