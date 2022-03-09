Norse Mythology-Inspired Valkyrie Elysium announced by Square Enix at the State of Play

Square Enix announced a new Valkyrie Profile game called Valkyrie Elysium during Sony’s State of Play livestream. Valkyrie Elysium takes place in a world on the verge of destruction and stars a new Valkyrie. This newbie is entrusted by a being known as the All-Father to determine the fate of the world. The game is expected to release on the PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4 sometime in 2022.

Valkyrie Profile has an RPG, action-style gameplay similar to Nier: Automata and the recent Final Fantasy games. Elysium’s combat will feature finishing moves and new combo systems to bring the Valkyrie franchise up to date. It’s unknown how connected Elysium will be with the other Valkyrie titles, but a press release reveals that franchise veteran Motoi Sakuraba is returning to compose the music again.

Elysium is the latest title in the Valkyre franchise published by Square. Older fans will remember the first title in the franchise, Valkyrie Profile, which was released on the original PlayStation in 1999. The most recent entry in the franchise before Elysium was Valkyrie Anatomia: The Origin, which came out on mobile devices globally in 2019.

The franchise draws heavily from Norse mythology, with many different terms and designs harkening back to myths of old. Valkyries of classical mythology are women warriors who guide deceased warriors to Valhalla under the orders of the All-Father Odin.