Not-actually-Quidditch game, Broomstick League, coming to Steam Early Access in March

A new sports game featuring flying broomsticks is coming to Steam Early Access in March. But, no, it’s not Quidditch.

First reported by Polygon, Broomstick League is an upcoming game from Blue Isle and Virtual Basement. The premise is a bit like Rocket League, but with brooms instead of cars. Players will get to customize their witch or wizard and compete against other players in a sports setting. Harry Potter fans may recognize this premise, but hold your Firebolts, it’s not Quidditch.

A new trailer revealed the new release date. Virtual Basement is a lesser known developer associated with the Ark: Survival Evolved games, while Blue Isle is behind similar games such as Citadel and Valley. A sports game may seem odd from these two companies, but the fantasy element is familiar territory for them.

Leaning heavily into the magical potential, Broomstick League will have customizable witch and wizard characters, magic wands to blast opponents or defend themselves, and “mystical arenas.” Players can also customize the look of their brooms and wands and equip emotes to use in a match.

While it sounds a lot like Quidditch, and will draw a lot of Harry Potter fans, the rules are not as complex. There’s no game-ending Snitch that will grant the catching team 150 points. There’s no dangerous Bludgers that will knock players off their booms (but players can with spells). Matches can be 1v1, 2v2, or 3v3. The main goal is scoring with the single ball and out maneuvering your opponents.

It may not be Quidditch, but the game will likely resonate with Harry Potter fans. The game comes to Steam Early Access March 5. Players that cannot wait that long can sign up to join the live beta on the website. Earning a spot in the beta test is not guaranteed, but hopeful players can fill out a questionnaire to be considered.

