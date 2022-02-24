Octopath Traveler: Champions of the Continent closed beta announced for March

A prequel to Octopath Traveler is finally coming to the West. The mobile game titled Octopath Traveler: Champions of the Continent was released in Japan in 2020 and is getting a closed beta ahead of its 2022 release here. There is one catch, however. The closed beta is only available on Android devices, leaving Apple players out of luck.

While the playtest isn’t until later in March, players who have been anticipating the RPG can pre-register for it now. The game is set before the events of Octopath Traveler and tells a new story set in the world of Orsterra. Players can expect the series’ iconic HD-2D pixel art blended with 3D-CG effects as well as the fast-paced and strategic combat and party system with more than 60 characters to choose from. Even composer Yasunori Nishiki is returning with a brand new soundtrack.

The HD-2D RPG experience you’ve been waiting for is finally arriving to mobile devices.



Sign up for the OCTOPATH TRAVELER: Champions of the Continent Google Play Closed Beta now!



OCTOPATH TRAVELER: Champions of the Continent will be launching in Summer 2022! pic.twitter.com/ldZJ6CVlo0 — Square Enix (@SquareEnix) February 24, 2022

The closed beta version of Octopath Traveler: Champions of the Continent will begin on March 22nd and end on April 4th. The game will release sometime after the end of the playtest but Square Enix has yet to announce an official release date or window. Despite the closed beta being only for Android devices, the game will be available for both.