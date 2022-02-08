Mobile prequel Octopath Traveler: Champions of the Continent is coming West in 2022

Octopath Traveler’s stylized look and engaging combat system made it a hit in 2018, and a prequel set in the same world brought the adventure to mobile devices two years later. Unfortunately, Champions of the Continent was only available in Japan — until now.

The mobile prequel will come to the West this year, as announced during a livestream from developer Square Enix — writer @BoltGSR shared the important info on Twitter. Octopath Traveler: Champions of the Continent is coming to “North America and Europe in 2022,” the screenshot says. A closed beta is coming this spring, and more information will be shared sometime this month.

Octopath Traveler: Champions of the Continent is coming west in Spring 2022! pic.twitter.com/ioCijtiHnW — Bolt/GSR (@BoltGSR) February 8, 2022

Like the original Octopath, Champions offers multiple stories. Rather than focusing on the heroes, these instead shine a spotlight on the game’s four villains: Auguste the Playwright, Titus the Hero, Herminia the Witch of Greed, and Pardis the God of War (unofficial name translations via Fandom). As you may, unfortunately, expect from a mobile game, the prequel incorporates gacha mechanics, giving you randomized heroes pulled from the game’s eight classes. It otherwise uses the same rock-paper-scissors style of battle mechanics, focusing on weaknesses and resistances.

Square Enix is also launching Triangle Strategy quite soon. Its release date is March 4, and it’s a Nintendo Switch exclusive. We still don’t know for sure if it’s tied to the world of Octopath in any way, but we do know that it offers a very different style of gameplay — it’s a grid-based tactics title.