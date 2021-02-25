Oddworld: Soulstorm releases early April, comes free on PS5 to PS+ subscribers

Today’s PlayStation State of Play was full of big announcements. While reveals like the Final Fantasy update are sure to steal the show, there were several others worth your eyeballs. One of those was a new update from Lorne Lanning about Oddworld: Soulstorm. Surprisingly, we not only got the release date reveal, but also found out some very exciting news for PS5 owners.

We might not know the PS+ games coming for March just yet, but we do know that PS5 subscribers will get Oddworld: Soulstorm as part of the April offerings. This represents what feels like an ongoing shift from Sony toward the Microsoft model of offering more games on its subscription service on day one. We’ve seen games like Destruction AllStars, Bugsnax, and Fall Guys use this method to great success. If we start to see more games doing this on PlayStation, that’s only a good thing for subscribers.

Of course, getting Oddworld: Soulstorm on PS+ isn’t quite the same as getting Halo: Infinite on Xbox Game Pass. That said, we could see Sony trend that way if the numbers line up correctly.

Regardless, Oddworld: Soulstorm looks like a a worthy entry to the Oddworld lineage. Can you lead Abe and the thousands of Mudokons to safety? We’ll know very soon.