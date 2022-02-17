Official artwork for Pokémon Legends: Arceus gives us a better look at new Pokemon and Regional Forms

More official art has been released for new Pokémon and certain Regional Forms from Pokémon: Legends Arceus. The highlight of this new artwork is the Hisuian forms for the three final evolutions of the Legends Arceus starters – Decidueye, Typhlosion, and Samurott.

Before the game’s release, there was a bit of criticism for some of these new designs based on leaked images and blurry in-game stills. This was especially prominent with Hisuian Typhlosion, whose early images showed the Pokémon without its prominent purple flames. Seeing the Pokémon in motion with a lit-up neck gives the fire/ghost type a more unique and haunting appearance. The official artwork below also displays the Pokémon’s more unruly tail and flame orbs, two features unseen in the early leak photos that differentiate it quite a bit from the original Johto design.

The artwork for Ursaluna also paints the Pokémon in a much more favorable light. Early in-game photos showed the Pokémon from an awkward angle, making it look extremely spherical with stubby legs. This new photo shows off its more ferocious and grizzly design. Players exploring the Hisuian region would likely say that this Pokémon is anything but stubby.

Many fans have grown to love a lot of these new Pokémon once they were able to see them come to life in-game. Still, images can’t always show their unique quirks, but the official Pokémon artwork usually illustrates what makes each Pokémon special.