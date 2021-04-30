Official Final Fantasy VII The First Soldier livestream to premiere in May, Tetsuya Nomura among guests

Square Enix announced that there will be a Final Fantasy VII The First Soldier livestream making its debut on May 7 at 4 AM PT. The stream, which will be in Japanese with English commentary, is set to reveal new information on the title, the nature of which not been revealed as of now. However, we do know that two of the developers for The First Soldier, Shoichi Ichikawa and Tetsuya Nomura, will be appearing as guests on the show.

Set in Midgar 30 years ago, Final Fantasy VII The First Soldier follows the exploits of the establishing members of SOLDIER, part of what will be know as Shinra Electric Power Company’s military force. The title itself is a free-to-play battle royale mobile game, developed by Ateam Inc. and set to release sometime in 2021.

The game is a third-person over the shoulder shooter in which players either compete alone or in groups of three. Characters can ride motorcycles and Chocobos, use Summon Materia to bring forth summons to aid in combat, and use magic such as Cure and Protect. Players can also wield various weapons such as Swords, Fists, and Staves, as well as powerful melee abilities such as True Strike. RPG elements are also present in the game such as item gathering, defeating monsters to get stronger, and a traditional job class system.