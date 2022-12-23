Official Persona-themed wedding ceremonies possibly the series’ weirdest crossover yet

Persona fans can finally have the destination wedding they’ve always dreamed of, all the way inside the Velvet Room. Persona (and the Shin Megami Tensei franchise at large) are known to have a good amount of crossovers, both with their own games and other properties. You can find Hatsune Miku in one of the Persona dancing games or Joker duking it out with other iconic Nintendo characters in Super Smash Bros. But the weirdest crossover to date might be a wedding service that will help you get hitched, fusing with your one and only.

The Japanese wedding service Escrit will collaborate with Persona and ATLUS from February 3, 2023 to March 30, 2023. This collaboration, aptly titled “Welcome to the Velvet Room Party!” will feature a buffet, photograph spots, and limited merchandise for all the mega Persona fans. Rather than tailoring itself to one Persona game, the collaboration will seemingly incorporate references to Persona 3 Portable, Persona 4 Golden, and Persona 5 Royal. Apologies to my fellow Persona 1 & 2 fans.

Still unknown is what the wedding spot’s location will look like, aside from a vague Velvet Room setting. I’d like to know which Velvet Room I’d be dining at or getting hitched at. If I could choose between a never-ending elevator, a claustrophobic limousine, or a literal prison, I suppose I’d go with the long car that at least predates a night of romance. This collaboration does make sense from an aesthetic standpoint when you consider all the fancy fashion you see throughout the Persona franchise.

This collaboration will last until March, and if your honey is a mega Persona fan, then you’ll have the chance to study up on the series when the Persona games release on January 19 on the Nintendo Switch, PS4, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, and PC.