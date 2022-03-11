Official Square Enix Music channel launches on YouTube – Hundreds of Songs Available

Square Enix has officially launched the Square Enix Music Channel on YouTube. Any gamer will tell you that Square Enix has dozens of the most quintessential video game music out there. The Final Fantasy soundtracks composed by Nobuo Uematsu are some of the most critically acclaimed music in all of gaming, and now they are legally available to listen to on the Music Channel.

The main Square Enix Music Channel only has four videos, two of which are long-form chill music to listen to while working. But the channel has playlists with links to full soundtracks from some of Square’s biggest games. The soundtracks for the first ten Final Fantasy games, the Saga series, the Mana series, the Chrono games, the Nier games, Bravely Default, Octopath Traveler, The World Ends With You, and even Balan Wonderworld are all available on the channel.

The channel will also eventually release behind-the-scenes features and exclusive videos of Square Enix concerts.

The big omission is a lack of Kingdom Hearts tracks in the channel. Kingdom Hearts is a co-production between Square and Disney, and the games take a lot of musical cues from Disney films. That probably means that the Kingdom Hearts soundtracks have different rights that Square does not fully own.

It should also be noted that a lot of Square Enix music was already available to listen to for free through unofficial channels. These unofficial channels are unaffiliated with Square Enix and are often fan-owned. The Square Enix Music Channel is officially licensed and owned by Square Enix. That also makes it legal, whereas the fan ran channels were technically illegal since they don’t own the music.