Omega Strikers’ Creator VS event offers content creators a cut of net revenue — if their team wins

The newly-released, free-to-play action strategy game Omega Strikers has come with an interactive event for all its players where different content creators have a chance of winning a money prize. Omega Strikers’ Creator VS event has players choosing to join the team of their favorite creator and playing to win for their chosen team. The creators with the most wins have a chance of getting a cut out of the event’s revenue.

When the event went live, the game’s developers announced on Twitter that “the Creator whose team has the most wins […] will get REVENUE SHARING from the game and an ORIGINAL SKIN in-game.” This event will last 10 days, and there are many creators fighting for the throne. After that first announcement, the team shared a breakdown of the exact amount of revenue the top three creators will get once the event wraps up, which you can see in the tweet below.

We've decided to juice the reward structure for this event for the top 3 placed Creator Teams!



🥇 1st place will get 3% of net revenue earned during Season 1 and an original skin in the game!



🥈 2nd and 🥉 3rd place will get 1% net revenue each and original skins as well! https://t.co/4qXA7UZSbR — Omega Strikers (@PlayOmega) September 19, 2022

This news of a 5% net revenue share between the three most successful creators and the creation of an original skin for each has brought a lot of attention from the community. Popular content creators such as Portuguese streamer Rafael Knittel (Rakkin), Twitch sweetheart Sykkuno, and MoistCritical (penguinz0 on Youtube) are all fighting for Creator VS’ throne.

There are still five days left of the Omega Strikers’ Creator VS event and the number of wins for each team is increasing exponentially. Rakkin seems to be the clear winner right now, with over half a million wins, with MoistCritical right behind. We just have to see now if there will be an upset in the final days or if Rakkin’s backers can hold onto the top spot. As things seem to be going, they will both get a unique skin, and this is excellent news for their fans who will receive these skins as well.