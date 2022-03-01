Omori is getting a physical release from Fangamer

Omori, a cult indie hit of 2021, is getting a physical release for console later this year. Fangamer, the company known for helping other popular indie titles, like Undertale and Stardew Valley, get the physical treatment is helping make this a reality.

Omori was originally released on PC via Steam back in December of 2020 becoming a darling in the indie community. Developed by OMOCAT, Omori is a psychological horror RPG with several different art styles as well as a great soundtrack. It was announced during the last Nintendo indie world presentation that Omori would be making its way to the Nintendo Switch and now with the physical release being announced it appears that it will be heading to PlayStation 4 as well.

According to Fangamer, MP2 Games will be the team working on porting Omori to consoles. The Denmark studio’s resume includes porting notable indie titles like Baba is You, Cyber Shadow, and Iconoclasts.

Omori will be releasing digitally in Spring 2022 on the Nintendo Switch, but there is no confirmation if it will be launching on PS4 at the same time. Pre-orders for Omori are now up on Fangamer for $34 with a release date of June 17.