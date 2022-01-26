Orders for the Steam Deck will launch on February 25

On its website, Steam has just announced that the first round of order emails for the Steam Deck will go out on February 25, “shortly after” 10AM PT / 1PM ET. The emails will be to reservation holders only, in the order that reservations were received. Note that you will only have 72 hours after receiving the email to fulfill your order. The first units will accordingly begin shipping on February 28.

Reservation holders will only be able to order the console they initially put down a deposit for. If you do not already have one, reservations can be made on the Steam Deck’s dedicated website — but note that you will be set in the back of the line to properly order your Steam Deck. The website currently estimates present reservations will get their orders “after Q2 2022,” meaning July or later.

The Steam Deck is a handheld gaming system which, after log in, links up with and supports your entire Steam library on-the-go. The Steam Deck starts at $399 for the 64 GB version, up to a 512 GB version for $649. Steam also announced that the press review embargo of the Steam Deck will also lift on February 25.