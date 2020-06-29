Ori and the Will of the Wisps wouldn’t hit 60fps on Nintendo Switch

Ori and the Will of the Wisps Nintendo Switch port has not been ruled out, but it would be harder than the original to hit 60fps on that platform, according to Moon Studios lead engineer Gennadiy Korol, who addressed the matter in a Reddit AMA about the franchise and its later iteration, which we have described as a “magical journey” in our review.

“We love the Switch,” said Korol, who has worked on Ori and the Blind Forest port on the Nintendo platform, which works surprisingly well and with very few technical compromises compared to the PC and Xbox One versions. Also, it retained the 60fps frame rate from the original release.

However, “right now we don’t have anything to share when it comes to Ori and the Will of the Wisps port,” he added, which kind of reminds the IP is owned by Microsoft, and that could happen only if they greenlight the operation.

Similar ideas had been expressed in the recent past, so it doesn’t really come as a surprise to hear them again. At any rate, Korol also mentioned that “if it were to ever happen though I can tell you that it would be extremely difficult port to make it run at 60fps, that’s for sure!”

Frame rate has not been mentioned by chance, as Ori and the Will of the Wisps has certain sections that struggle to keep 60fps even on Xbox One X, a much more powerful platform than Nintendo Switch.

Even loading the map prompts a little freeze on the screen on console, which is rather annoying, considering that the game is technically aiming for 60fps.

This is also because the game is three times bigger than the original in terms of map extension and density, which makes it harder to handle for any hardware despite being showcased in a 2D fashion.

So, while a Switch port is not out of Moon Studio’s plans for the future, it could have to be downscaled to 30fps or wait for a more powerful Nintendo platform to happen.