Ori and the Will of the Wisps goes Gold

Ori and the Will of the Wisps has gone Gold and ready for physical sales.

The creator of the upcoming platformer Ori and the Will of the Wisps announced on Twitter that the game has gone gold. First reported by VGChartz, going gold means the game is finished with development and ready for physical sales. Physical sales may not be as high as they were in previous years, but there’s still something to be said for collector’s editions.

Collector’s editions are exactly what the official Twitter post referenced. With the completion of the game and the ability for physical copies, it opens the opportunity for special editions of the game.

Ori the Game on Twitter Ori and the Will of the Wisps has gone GOLD🌟! A big congratulations to Moon Studios and the entire team. Unravel Ori’s destiny on March 11th by pre-ordering the gorgeous Collector’s Edition from your favorite retailers! #OritheGame https://t.co/0X4k52q5WM

The game will offer a collector’s edition that includes the game, a soundtrack, the piano collections disk, a steel book with matching packaging, and an artbook filled with beautiful concept art.

Ori and the Will of the Wisps is the sequel to the first platformer called Ori and the Blind Forest by Moon Studios. Ori and the Blind Forest followed the story of a young orphaned creature bringing life back to the forest with challenging puzzles. It featured beautiful storytelling with stunning art. Ori and the Will of the Wisps is set in the same world and will follow Ori as he unravels his destiny.

Ori and the Will of the Wisps releases March 11 on Xbox One, PC, and Steam. Pre orders are available now for the stunning collector’s edition.

