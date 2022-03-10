Oricorio arrives in Pokémon Go’s Festival of Colors event

The Festival of Colors event in Pokémon Go is on the way, beginning on March 15. In it, Oricorio, the Dancing Pokémon, will be making their debut, and there will be four unique forms of Oricorio for players to capture throughout the event. There will also be a Collection Challenge and Regional Challenge for players in India to celebrate the Festival of Colors.

Oricorio will be appearing around the world starting on March 15. Each of its unique forms, the Baile Style, Pom-Pom Style, Pa’u Style, and Sensu style, will be appearing in specific locations.

You can find the Baile Style in Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The Pom-Pom Style will be any of the American regions. You can find the Pa’u style in the African, Asian, Pacific, or Caribbean islands. Lastly, the Sensu Style will be appearing in the Asia-Pacific region. There is a chance for Oricorio to be shiny during this event. A collection challenge will also reward players with an Oricorio encounter, should they complete it.

Throughout the event, Drowzee, Horsea, Gligar, Slugma, Tailow, Trapinch, Turtwig, Croagunk, and Fletchling will be appearing in the wild as increased spawns. You’ll also be able to find Jigglypuff, Torchic, Treecko, Mudkip, and Rockruff in one-star raid encounters. For the three-star encounters, you’ll be able to find Marowak, Alolan Marowak, Chansey, Umbreon, and Druddigon. Finally, for those hunting down legendary Pokémon, Therian Forme Tornadus is making its return to five-star raids.

The Festival of Colors begins on Mach 15 and ends on the 20. You won’t have long to try and catch Oricorio, and we recommend acting fast to add them to your collection.