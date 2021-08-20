Oshawott is Pokémon Go’s September 2021 Community Day Pokémon

The next Pokémon to receive a Community Day in Pokémon Go will be Oshawott, the sea otter Pokémon. However, unlike the previous Community Day event and more in line with others, this one will only be available for a single day.

Before the event, Pokémon Go players will purchase an exclusive Community Day ticket to give them limited rewards and a Special Research ticket they can complete during the event. The Special Research ticket comes with plenty of Poké balls, incense, and additional Oshawott encounters to ensure players have the chance to capture one with the best IVs and potentially a shiny version.

Oshawott is a Water-type Pokémon that eventually evolves into Samurott, also a Water-type. Samurott is on the lower end when it comes to Pokémon Go use. Still, hopefully, this Community Day event gives the Pokémon an exclusive charged move that gives it a larger advantage in PvP and PvE encounters.

The exclusive charged move that it will be able to learn is razor shell, and Samurott can learn this attack following an event. That means players won’t have to use a difficult-to-obtain item, an Elite Charged TM, to teach it to their Pokémon.

Oshawott is also a starring Pokémon that is set to be a starter choice in Pokémon Legends: Arceus, the open-world game set to release on the Nintendo Switch in January 2022. We might see all of the starter Pokémon receive Community Day events before that happens, but we’re missing Rowlett, who has yet to arrive in the mobile game yet. We imagine players could see Rowlet’s arrival before Arceus has launched, potentially interwoven in an event to increase the hype for the upcoming open-world Pokémon Game.

The Oshawott Community Day event for September 2021 kicks off on September 19. It will be available for all players in the game from 11 AM to 5 PM in their local time zone.