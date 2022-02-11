Overwatch experimental patch tests out over-the-top hero changes that come directly from content creators – Patch Notes

Overwatch has introduced a new limited-edition Experimental Card that features many over-the-top balance changes coming directly from Overwatch content creators. This experimental mode allows players to test out possible changes made to character abilities without introducing them directly into the core game modes.

Support and tank roles seem to have gotten the most interesting revisions in this mode. The most notable change is definitely shifting Symmetra back to the support role and giving her healing turrets over damage turrets. Mercy’s ultimate has also returned to mass resurrection while moving her current Valkyrie ultimate to ability 2. Rounding out the craziest additions allows Zenyatta to elevate by holding the jump button.

Tank characters have been made extra durable at the cost of damage output. Most damage-related effects have also shifted to slows or other forms of utility. Some notable mentions are allowing Reinhardt to cancel his Charge ability and changing Orisa’s Halt into a 1.5 second tether. Rounding this out is Zarya providing speed boosts and a slow-fall passive added to D-Va while in her mech.

Most characters in the damage role received only small tweaks to their existing abilities, though Mei got some love with the ability to launch heroes into the air with her Ice wall.

These are the full patch notes below.

CREATOR EXPERIMENTAL UPDATE

In this limited-edition Experimental Card, we will feature over-the-top balance changes coming directly from Overwatch content creators. Each creator ideated on changes for heroes within their role. Here are the Creator Experimental Card participants behind each of the role changes:

ML7—Support Heroes

LemonKiwi—Tank Heroes

Jake—Damage Heroes

Wanted— Damage Heroes

Be sure to read up on the patch notes, jump into the game, and practice with your team to prepare for the Creator Cup tournament! Hop on over to the Overwatch Flash Ops: Experimental Card Creator Cup page to learn more and sign up!

HERO UPDATES

General

Maximum hitscan fall off range increased to 50% from 30%

There is now a +75% global cap for movement speed buffs applied to allies. Previously this would have only affected Lucio but several other heroes can now increase ally movement speed

Added a global 75% cap to movement speed buffs applied to allied heroes (Orisa, Zarya, Lucio, Symmetra

TANK

All tank weapon, ability, and ultimate damage reduced by 50% Crowd control durations applied to tanks are reduced by 50% for the following types – stuns, sleep, knockdowns, knockbacks, slow/freeze, root/trap The following crowd control abilities are still full duration for tanks- Mei Blizzard, Reinhardt Shatter, Zarya Graviton Surge, Winston Primal Rage

REINHARDT

Armor increased from 200 to 400

Fire Strike

Enemies hit by Fire Strike now receive 50% less healing for 4 seconds

Charge

Can now pin multiple targets

Movement speed is increased by 40% for the first 2 seconds of the charge

Can now be canceled by pressing the ability input again

ORISA

Armor increased from 250 to 500

Fortify

Now grants 40% increase to movement speed

Allies within 8 meters have 20% increased movement speed and 20% damage reduction

Halt!

No longer fires a projectile

Now attaches a Halt tendril to the nearest enemy target within 5 meters and tethers them to Orisa for 1.5 second

Supercharger

No longer grants allies a damage buff

Now slows all enemies within 10 meters by 40%

ZARYA

Health increased from 200 to 300 Armor increased from 0 to 300 Shield health pool removed

Particle Barrier

Provides up to 50% movement speed boost to Zarya, based on current energy with 0.5% movement speed per 1 energy

Projected Barrier

Provides up to 50% movement speed boost to allies, based on current energy with 0.5% movement speed per 1 energy

SIGMA

Armor increased from 0 to 200

Shield health pool removed

Hyperspheres

Now fires 1 projectile per shot, down from 2

Recovery reduced from 1.2 to 0.5 seconds

Accretion

Now receives an additional charge on a successful hit Spending additional charge puts the ability on cooldown

Kinetic Grasp

Sigma is now immune to crowd control while Kinetic Grasp is active

Experimental Barrier

Cooldown reduced to minimum 0.1 seconds

WRECKING BALL

Grappling Claw

No longer automatically detaches after 6 seconds

Can no longer reach maximum speed, deal damage, or knockback enemies if Grappling Claw has been active for more than 6 seconds

Minefield

Minefield now blinds enemies for 2.5 seconds when damaging enemies. When blinded, the player is unable to see anything except for their HUD

Piledriver

Piledriver now reduces the cooldown of Adaptive Shield by 1 second for each enemy hit

ROADHOG

Health decreased from 600 to 300 Armor increased from 0 to 300

Chain Hook

Now pulls enemies 75% faster

Take a Breather

No longer heals for a flat value of 300

Now heals 100 health, plus an additional 100 health per nearby ally

Roadhog gains 25% damage reduction when near allied damage heroes

This buff is shared with all allies within 5 meters

Roadhog gains 50% damage reduction when near allied tank heroes

Whole Hog

No longer knockbacks opponents Now cancelable

D.VA

Passive: Holding the jump key allows the mech to fall slowly

Fusion Cannons

Primary Fire damage reduced from 2 to 1 damage per pellet

Defense Matrix

Now grants 30% ultimate charge for blocking an enemy Ultimate projectile

Boosters

Cooldown reduced from 4 to 2 seconds

WINSTON

Armor increased from 150 to 300

Jump Pack

Now slightly launches nearby enemies into the air upon landing

Primal Rage

Health granted increased from 1000 of 1700

Health decays by 75 per second to a minimum health of 350

Holding primary fire input now charges up a punch, which can increase the knockback by up to 100%

DAMAGE

GENJI

Swift Strike

Now has two charges

Refund one Swift Strike charge per elimination

Activating Dragonblade also refunds one charge

Damage reduced from 50 to 30

Dragonblade

Duration reduced from 6 to 3 seconds

After Dragonblade ends, Genji gains 40% faster attack speed for 6 seconds

DOOMFIST

New additional passive: using a basic ability that dealt no damage to enemies reduces the current cooldowns of the other two abilities by 1 second

Seismic Slam

Can now be canceled after a 0.2 second delay by pressing the ability input again

ECHO

New Passive: Assimilation

Echo heals for 30% of her current missing health when she gets a final blow

This healing generates Ultimate charge

This passive also affects her Duplicate copy

Glide

Speed increased by 15%

MEI

Fully frozen targets take 100% increased quick melee damage from all sources

Ice Wall

Now launches heroes into the air when built underneath them

Cryo-Freeze

Size increased by 50%

PHARAH

Rocket Launcher

Rocket impacts now apply a 25% movement speed reduction for 0.5 seconds

Rocket impact knockback increased by 100%

Concussive Blast

Now has 2 ability charges

Enemies knocked back by a Concussive Blast become immune to all knockbacks for 1.5s

JUNKRAT

No longer has audible footsteps

RIP-TIre

Increased movement speed when detaching from walls

SOMBRA

Machine Pistol

Weapon spread reduced by 20%

Shots per second increased from 20 to 24

Hack

Cooldown when interrupted increased from 2 to 3 seconds

Hack duration reduced from 5 to 3.5 seconds

Stealth

Now has an 8 second maximum duration

No longer plays an audio cue if the ability reaches its full duration

BASTION

Character size reduced by 15%

Configuration: Recon

Ammo increased from 35 to 100

Weapon spread reduced by 20%

Self-Repair

Can now be channeled while firing

HANZO

Dragonstrike

The dragons now spawn immediately if the arrow impacts terrain

Storm Arrow

No longer fires the next 5 arrows instantly

Now grants a 6 second buff with the following effects:

Lunge cooldown reduced from 4 to 1 second

Storm Bow movement penalty removed

Storm Bow draw time decreased from 0.75 to 0.45 seconds

TORBJÖRN

Rivet Gun

Dealing damage with primary fire adds a stacking buff that increases its damage by 5

Each buff lasts for 5 seconds

ASHE

The Viper

No longer reloads ammo individually

Now reloads all ammo in 2.25 seconds

Coach Gun

Cooldown increased from 10 to 13 seconds

Dynamite

No longer deals self-damage

Explosion no longer has damage falloff

CASSIDY

Health reduced from 225 to 200

Peacekeeper

Weapon recovery reduced from 0.5 to 0.42 seconds

Secondary fire removed

Combat Roll

Cooldown increased from 6 to 8 seconds

Can no longer be used in the air

Deadeye

Reduced visual effects around Cassidy while active

REAPER

Shadow Step

Cooldown decreased from 10 to 5 seconds

Can now be used during Wraith Form

Wraith Form

Cooldown reduced from 8 to 4 seconds

No longer reloads your weapon

No longer applies a movement speed buff

SOLDIER: 76

Tactical Visor

Reduced visual effects around Soldier: 76 while active

Helix Rockets

No longer deals self-damage

Cooldown increased from 6 to 8 seconds

WIDOWMAKER

Grappling Hook

Cooldown increased from 12 to 15 seconds

Venom Mine

Can now place up to 3 active mines

Cooldown reduced from 15 to 10 seconds

Damage reduced from 15 to 10 per second

Effect duration reduced from 5 to 3 seconds

Projectile speed increased from 20 to 30

TRACER

Pulse Bomb

Ultimate cost reduced by 50%

Explosion damage reduced from 350 to 190

No longer deals self-damage

SUPPORT

ANA

Biotic Rifle

Reload time decreased from 1.5 to 0.75 seconds

Sleep Dart

Slept targets now appear in kill feed

Allies now see an icon above the slept enemy

Turrets can now be slept

Sleep Dart can now stop D.Va’s mech from flying during Self-Destruct

Nano Boost

Now instead of granting increased healing received to the target, it now causes the target to also heal for 50% more

Casting time reduced from 0.15 to 0.05 seconds

Final blows dealt by allies affected by Nano Boost now decrease Ana’s current cooldowns by 1 second

BAPTISTE

Exo Boots

Maximum jump height increased by 50%

Time to fully charge increased from 1 to 2 seconds

Immortality Field

Duration decreased from 5 to 1.5 seconds

Cooldown decreased to from 25 to 23 seconds

Now prevents allies from dropping below 20% of their maximum health up from 10%

Amplification Matrix

Baptiste can now deal self-healing with the Biotic Launcher while the Ultimate is active

Duration lowered from 10 to 8 seconds

BRIGITTE

Inspire

Healing effect expires immediately if Brigitte dies

Shield Bash

Distance covered increased by 15%

Now retains more velocity when colliding with terrain

Whip Shot

While Rally is active, Whip Shot functionality changes to the following:

Damages and knocks back all enemies within a 7 meter radius

Restricts Brigitte’s movement for 0.75 seconds

Increases the cooldown by the remaining duration of Rally plus 4 seconds

LUCIO

Sonic Amplifier

While Wall-Riding, damage increased from 20 to 25

Sound Barrier

Enemies that are in the area of effect are now knocked back 6 meters

MERCY

Valkyrie

Is no longer an Ultimate ability

Is now Ability 2

Healing increased from 55 to 70 health per second

Caduceus Staff beams no longer attach to additional allies

Duration reduced from 15 to 3 seconds

Cooldown is now 20 seconds

Flying movement speed decreased from 7 to 6

Guardian Angel movement speed reduced from 25 to 20

Resurrect

Is now an Ultimate ability

Can resurrect up to 5 people at once

Maximum range increased from 5 to 8 meters

MOIRA

New Passive

Quick melee now slows enemies by 30% for 1 second

This effect has a 10 second cooldown per enemy

Biotic Grasp

Primary fire maximum resource increased by 12.5%

Biotic Orb

Orbs no longer change speed when near valid targets

Orbs now moves at a constant 5.5 meters per second

After activating the ability, holding primary or secondary fire for 1 second will cause you to fire faster Orb that moves at a constant 20 meters per second

Coalescence

Channeling on an enemy target continuously for 2 seconds will now also lift them off the ground for 3 seconds

This effect can happen once per enemy

ZENYATTA

New Passive: “Elevation”

Zenyatta can jump higher if he holds the jump button

Orb of Destruction

Ammo increased from 20 to 25

Orb of Harmony

Grant an additional role-specific effect if attached to the ally for at least 2 seconds:

Tanks: 20% damage reduction

Damage: 10% movement speed increase

Support: healing received increased from 30 to 40 health per second

Orb of Discord

Damage amplification reduced from 25% to 20%

SYMMETRA

Moved from Damage to the Support role

Now sees ally health bars by default like other Support heroes

Photon Projector

Primary Fire damage per second decreased from 60/120/180 to 40/80/120

Secondary Fire damage reduced from 120 to 80

Secondary Fire deals up to 50% increased damage to non-heroes like turrets and barriers

Ammo increased from 70 to 80

Sentry Turret

Health increased from 30 to 50

No longer deals damage

Now heals allies

Heals 20 health per second per turret

Maximum range increased from 10 to 12 meters

Building time reduced from 0.75 to 0.5 seconds

Cooldown reduced from 10 to 8 seconds

No longer slows target movement speed

Teleporter

Cooldown increased from 10 to 12 seconds

Allies that take the teleporter receive a 40% movement speed increase for 2 seconds

This effect has a 10 second cooldown per ally

Photon Barrier