Owlcat stealth announces Pathfinder: Wrath of the Righteous – Through the Ashes DLC

More companions are coming to Pathfinder: Wrath of the Righteous with an all-new DLC. Announced through social media, Owlcat Games is releasing the next update titled Through the Ashes, and it’s nearly here. Two allies join the party when the DLC releases near the end of April.

The first of those joining along in your merry band of adventurers is Rekarth. He is a tiefling who used to spend his nights as a thief stealing from anyone he could find. Though, his thieving days may not be entirely behind him, judging by the picture of him perched on a rooftop.

The second associate you’ll meet goes by the name Sendri. A colorful gnome with a vibrant wardrobe and amazing hair, Sendri is an easily distracted spellcaster with innate magical abilities. They look like they may be a handful but they’ll have your back when you need a helping hand.

Pathfinder: Kingmaker, the first game in the series, featured gnomes as a playable race when it was first released. However, tieflings were added in the Wildcard DLC. Both races are playable in Pathfinder: Wrath of the Righteous.

Owlcat may have even teased the fact that a tiefling companion was coming in a previous game update. On March 5, the studio posted a blog titled Tieflings in Mendev which detailed tiefling heritages. Through the Ashes will release on Steam, GOG, and the Epic Games Store on April 21.