Pac-Man Museum+ puts you in Pac-Man’s shoes to play his own games

Bandai Namco has announced Pac-Man Museum+, a Pac-Man compilation where you walk around as Pac-Man, playing 14 different Pac-Man games. Take a shot every time you read Pac-Man in this article. The classic games company announced the game through a trailer on their official channel.

Included in the compilation are:

Pac-Man

Super Pac-Man

Pac & Pal

Pac-Land

Pac-Mania

Pac-Attack

Pac-In-Time

Pac-Man Arrangement (Arcade Version)

Pac-Man Arrangement (Console Version)

Pac-Man Championship Edition

Pac-Motos

Pac ‘N Roll Remix

Pac-Man Battle Royale

Pac-Man 256

Sorry to any Pac-Man Vs. fans, but the GameCube title isn’t included in the museum. The trailer also states that you can earn coins from playing the games and completing missions, which you can then spend on other games, or for customizing your arcade. It looks like you can get a variety of items like vending machines, gachapon stands, and figurines.

The game is technically a follow-up to 2014’s Pac-Man Museum, which featured 9 different Pac-Man games. That version of Pac-Man Museum was delisted from all platforms in July of last year, probably because of this updated version. Pac-Man Museum+ is coming to PlayStation, Xbox, Nintendo Switch, and PC in 2022. You’re probably feeling all of those shots by now.