Paladins adds Pride avatars for LGBT History Month

In recognition of LGBT History Month, which has taken place each October since 2005, Hi-Rez Studios is adding six new avatars to the Paladins in-game cosmetics store. They were unveiled as part of the Vora’s Pact patch notes and will join the one single LGBTQIA+ Pride avatar available on the store currently.

The LGBT avatars included in this update represent the flags for asexual, bisexual, lesbian, non-binary, pansexual, and transgender pride. If you want to grab any of the new LGBT avatars to show off your identity or support, they are extremely easy to get. Head to your Profile page in Paladins, click on Avatars, and select your desired avatar. They are essentially free, each costing only 1 gold.

While LGBT History Month runs from October 1 to 31, the Pride avatars will be available for Paladins players permanently.