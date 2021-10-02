Paradox cancels unannounced games to focus on strategy development

Several games in the works by Paradox Interactive have now been cancelled. This past year, the company focused its game development and business activities on its core areas, which played a part in this decision. “The cancellation is a consequence of the company’s strategy to focus resources and expertise on its proven game niches and projects that better meet the company’s requirements on returns and risk,” Paradox explained in a press release.

CEO Fredrick Wester said that Paradox Interactive “was born and raised in strategy and management games,” and that the genre is where the company has their heart and mind. By shifting focus to the niche it’s carved out, the games with the highest potential will now have the necessary resources for “the best possible development.” Wester said that the company’s pipeline of games is promising and that he looked forward to sharing them with players over the years.

Paradox is still working on 15 games, 11 of which are currently unannounced, which include both new games and sequels. Projects still confirmed to be in development include Victoria 3 and Vampire: the Masquerade – Bloodlines 2, along with console ports for the Shadowrun Trilogy and highly acclaimed Crusader Kings 3. The company said a number of DLC is still in development as well, with citing the Royal Court DLC for Crusader Kings 3 as an example.