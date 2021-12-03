Path of Exile will host six different events throughout December

Grinding Gear Games has announced six events that will take place in Path of Exile throughout December. Each is free-to-play and will offer a bunch of prizes. It all starts today with Endless Delve, which runs until December 13. It sees players heading into the Azurite Mine before making their way through a new levelling experience.

Then, from December 10 to 20, community streamer Zizaran’s Gauntlet event will return. If you’re unfamiliar, it sees participants fighting against monsters and bosses that are stronger than usual to earn points. After that, a brand new game mode called Endless Heist will take place from December 17 to 27. It skips the campaign and tasks players with hiring rogues to steal goods from various facilities.

Another new event mode called Atlas Invasion will kick off on December 24 and stick around until January 3. In it, players will come across map bosses in each of Wraeclast’s areas. From December 31 to January 10, the Delirium Everywhere event, which is yet another new mode, will be available. It sees players progressing through increasingly difficult areas with progressively larger numbers of monsters to defeat.

Finally, on December 9, 23, and 30, Path of Exile: Royale returns. Once again, contestants will battle against one another in a perpetually shrinking arena. However, Grinding Gear Games has thrown in a slight twist this time around. When the last few survivors reach the center, they will need to contend with Brutus, who will have no allegiance and attack anyone on sight.