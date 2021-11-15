PAX East will return as in-person event April 2022, will require proof of vaccination

Gaming and pop culture expo PAX East has set dates for its grand comeback. The convention is returning to the Boston Convention and Exhibition Center from April 21 to 24, 2022. Attendees will be required to have proof of vaccination against COVID-19 and face coverings.

Passes to attend the event will be placed on sale within a few weeks, and fans can expect to hear about featured guests and exhibitions in the coming months. “We know people have been anxiously waiting to find out if PAX East was happening, and we had to finally let the cat out of the bag,” said Penny Arcade co-founder Jerry Holkins in a press release.

The last in-person PAX East was in February 2020, right at the start of the pandemic. Major exhibitor Sony decided to pull out from the convention a week before it started, citing safety concerns. The entire event skipped 2021 for similar reasons, with the organizers at Penny Arcade hosting an online expo in its place. The original PAX West event in Seattle came back in September of this year.

The PAX Unplugged expo, happening next month from December 10 to 12 in Philadelphia, will also have the same requirements, which will be in place at every in-person PAX event for the time being.