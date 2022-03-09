PC Building Simulator 2 announced, will be an Epic Games Store exclusive

Getting your hands on actual PC hardware might be tricky thanks to global chip shortages, but thankfully that has no effect on PC Building Simulator 2. Developer Spiral House Ltd. has announced the sequel, and it’s looking quite sharp.

The announcement trailer shows exactly what you’d expect from the sequel: beautiful glory shots of PC builds containing top-of-the-line GPUs and other parts. PC building is an art form these days, and Spiral House is looking to give you all the best options for building your fantasy tower, from the chassis to RGB lighting to slick water-cooling pipes that line the interior. While there’s no release date for the game just yet, the game’s Twitter bio does say that it’s “coming later this year.”

It also mentions that the game is available to wishlist on the Epic Games Store right now. Ironically, the PC requirements aren’t listed yet, but those will come with time. The trailer opens up with a prominent “Epic Games Publishing presents” message, so don’t expect to see PC Building Simulator 2 on Steam. The original game is still available on Valve’s competing storefront though.

In real-life PC-building news, Nvidia’s next RTX GPU could reportedly be twice as fast as the 3090. Ray-tracing already takes significant power, so expect to buy a new PSU if you’re looking to scoop up a GPU from the 40 series.