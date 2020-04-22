Peaky Blinders: Mastermind will try to steal your heart later this year

If you’ve ever wanted to step into the world of Peaky Blinders, the hit TV show that’s run for five seasons and is going strong, this year you could get your chance.

The British crime drama is set to get a puzzle-adventure game called Peaky Blinders: Mastermind, which will release for Xbox One, PC, PlayStation 4, and Nintendo Switch later this summer and is being developed by Futurlab, maker of the Velocity games.

Set just before the events of the first season of the show, you will control some of the most important characters from the series. Take control of Tommy, Arthur, Polly, Ada, Finn, and John as you try to steer the Shelby family to the top of the criminal underworld in post-World War I Birmingham, England.

Peaky Blinders: Mastermind – Official Reveal Trailer Check out an exclusive first look at Peaky Blinders: Mastermind, featuring Tommy and the gang.

Peaky Blinders is a success because of the strength of the characters and the intricate and delicate power struggles that they get involved in on a daily basis, and the game aims to be no different. The project also benefits from the involvement of Steven Knight, the creator of the TV show.

You control all characters in the game at the same time, and all of them have different skills and abilities. Tommy is a very threatening character, great at striking fear into others, while Arthur is a superb brawler who never met a door he couldn’t kick in. Polly will excel at bribing people and picking locks, while Finn is a master pickpocket and sneak.

The game’s unique hook is that you can plan actions forward and backward in time, finding the perfect run of actions to get through any scenario. It also mirrors Tommy Shelby’s standout trait, his ability to plan from all angles, consider the true nature of his enemies, and how to gauge how they will try to act against his interests. It certainly seems like an interesting take on the famous TV crime family, and a bit more engaging than the usual TV show tie-in game.

There is no set release date for Peaky Blinders: Mastermind yet, but PC players can wishlist the game on Steam already.