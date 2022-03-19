Persona 4 Arena Ultimax on Steam releases opt-in beta to fix crashing issue

Persona 4 Arena Ultimax was released on March 16 for Playstation, Nintendo Switch, and Steam. But the PC port of this beloved fighting game hasn’t gone smoothly for all players, and some players are reporting the game crashing while matchmaking. In particular, players aren’t able to search for lobbies to fight in using the “Player Match” function.

This has created a problem where players have to invite friends or create lobby codes to find any matches whatsoever. Players looking to find random matches have to stick with the “Ranked Match” mode instead of the more casual “Player Match.”

ATLUS and Arc System Works is aware of the issue, however, and has created an opt-in beta for players to join. If you join the beta, you will be able to use the Search Players function which will open up a ton of rooms for you to play in.

It’s a little strange that you have to use a beta function to fix a bug, but from our experience, it seems to be working. Instead of the game crashing immediately as we searched for a room, there were tons of lobbies to choose from and fight in. Hopefully, this bug is patched soon for all players who opt not to join the beta.