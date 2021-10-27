Persona Composer Shoji Meguro leaves Atlus to become an indie game writer

Since 1995, composer Shoji Meguro has been a mainstay at Atlus, providing music for some of their biggest franchises like Shin Megami Tensei and its spinoff series, Persona. Now, after 26 years with the company, Shoji Meguro has left Atlus and become, according to Atlus’ statement, an independent freelancer. Their relationship officially ended at the end of September 2021.

Alongside this statement, Kodansha Game Creators’ Lab, an organization that supports indie game development, has announced that it is working with Meguro to create a new indie title which will be announced at INDIE Live Expo 2021 Winter on November 6. On Twitter, Meguro showed off a few screenshots of the upcoming game as well as gave some insight into the decision, stating that he dreams of being an indie game writer.

No word on how this announcement will impact future Atlus titles, but Meguro’s statement seems to leave the door open to working together going forward. In his Twitter thread, he describes their working relationship as good and tells fans to look forward to hearing his music on Atlus games in the future. Certainly, the games wouldn’t feel the same without his signature compositions, so fans can hope that this will be the case.