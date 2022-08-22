PGA Tour 2K23 officially set for October release, with Tiger Woods on cover

It’s been over two years since the release of an official PGA game on consoles, but the action on the virtual course has heated up. Since then, 2K locked up Tiger Woods to an exclusive deal and bought out Canada-based developer HB Studios, while EA Sports announced its intentions to release a golf game of its own. Now, we get to see how both 2K builds on its last golf game, as PGA Tour 2K23 will be released later this year. And, the cover athlete will be the figure that was synonymous with EA and golf games: Tiger Woods.

Legendary golfer Tiger Woods will be on the cover of PGA Tour 2K23. This comes a year and a half after 2K and Woods announced that the two sides agreed on a licensing deal.

PGA Tour 2K23 will come with features that were in the last installment of the series, PGA Tour 2K21. 2K23 will include Online Societies and online multiplayer once again, allowing users to face off with others and create their very own tournaments. MyPlayer and Course Designer will also return for 2K23, as will the ability to customize those golfers with branded clothing and clubs from the likes of Titleist, Nike, and Bridgestone Golf.

There will, however, be some new additions. One of the major ones will be a large roster, as compared to its predecessor that released two years ago. Over 14 PGA golfers will be included in PGA Tour 2K23, including 2K21 cover athlete Justin Thomas, Collin Morikawa, Will Zalatoris, and LPGA golfers Brooke Henderson, Lydia Ko, and Lexi Thompson. Those names will join Tiger Woods, an iconic golfing figure who is no stranger to video game covers.

Additionally, 2K and HB Studios will add several other game modes for this year’s game. These include new casual modes that are designed to help experienced golfers work on skills, and allow for newcomers to get familiar with the sport. One new mode will be the Topshot mode, modeled after the Topshot golf games that have become popular in recent years. Users will gain points by hitting targets that will be set up throughout courses in this new mode.

PGA Tour 2K23 will feature 20 licensed courses at launch, with new additions including Course of Wilmington Country Club, The Renaissance Club, and St. George’s Golf and Country Club.

PGA Tour 2K23 is slated to be released worldwide on October 14. Those who order the special Tiger Woods and Deluxe Editions will gain access to 2K23 on October 11.