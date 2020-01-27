Phantasy Star Online 2 closed beta test coming next month

Phantasy Star Online 2 closed beta test coming to Xbox One next month

By: Robert Workman

It feels like fans have waited an eternity to play Phantasy Star Online 2 to debut on U.S. shores. But, luckily, they’ve got an upcoming opportunity to enjoy it—and free of charge, to boot.

The official Xbox news page revealed today that a closed beta for Sega’s online role-playing adventure will take place on Xbox One and Windows 10 next month. It’ll start on Friday, Feb. 7, starting at 5PM PDT, and conclude on Saturday, Feb. 8, at 11:59PM PDT.

While that doesn’t give them too long a window to see what the game is about, it does provide ample time to get used to its awesome game mechanics, while also testing out various online features.

This includes a handful of quests that will be available during the beta. The schedule is as follows:

Feb. 7th Quests

8 to 8:30PM PST – Cradle of Darkness

10 to 10:30PM PST – Giant Automata: The Awakening

Feb. 8th Quests

7 to 7:30PM PST – Cradle of Darkness

1 to 1:30PM PST – Giant Automata: The Awakening

5 to 5:30PM PST – Cradle of Darkness

8:30 to 9PM PST – The Raging Obsidian Arm

9 to 9:30PM PST – Elder of the Unfathomable Abyss

Players that partake in the beta will become eligible to receive special awards, which can be used in the full game once it releases. They are as follows:

First Login – Photon Halo B (Accessory) and Beauty Salon Free Pass (Consumable)



Daily Rewards – EXP Boost +50% (x3), Rare Drop Boost +50% (x3), Meseta Boost +50% (x3) (Consumables)



Complete 1 Urgent Quest – Photon Halo C (Accessory), Triboost +100% (Consumable)



Complete 2 Urgent Quests – Photon Halo A (Accessory), Triboost +100% (Consumable)



Complete 3 Urgent Quests – Mag Dreamcast (Evolution Device), Triboost +100% (Consumable)



Complete 4 Urgent Quests – Coated Edge (Weapon Camo), Triboost +100% (x10) (Consumable)



There will also be a special concert event taking place during the beta, featuring Quna, Oracle’s favorite music idol. The performance will take place on Feb. 8 from 8 to 8:15PM PDT, including the songs “Our Fighting” and “Eternal Encore.”

Those that stop by to see the show will get an increase in buffs, including Rare Drop Rate Increase, Meseta Drop Rate Increase, and Experience Points Rate Increase.

So how can players enjoy Phantasy Star Online 2’s closed beta test? You’ll need to set up the Xbox Insider Hub on your Xbox One console or PC. Once it’s set, look under Insider Content in the “Games” tab and you should see PSO 2 starting on Feb. 13. Click join and you’ll be set.

Check out the premiere trailer below and don’t miss your chance to jump into this legendary adventure early.