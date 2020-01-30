Phantasy Star Online 2 won’t be region locked

Good news for fans looking forward to the upcoming release of Phantasy Star Online 2 on Xbox One: the game will not be region locked when it is released.

Phantasy Star Online 2 (NA) on Twitter @Melodic__Melody Hi there! There are no plans to region lock Phantasy Star Online 2 at this moment. Thanks for reaching out! 😊

According to the game’s North American Twitter account, there are no plans to keep players or the game locked to a specific location. This announcement came in response to a fan asking the team whether or not that would be the case. It is important to note that while there are no plans for this at the moment, that could change eventually.

Phantasy Star Online 2 is set to hold a closed beta next week, with sign-ups available now. The beta will begin on Feb. 7th and end Feb. 9th. Playing the beta will allow players to unlock in-game rewards and all progress will be carried over to the open beta and full release. The closed beta is available for download on the Xbox Insiders Hub app.

The game was announced at E3 2019 during Microsoft’s press conference, but isn’t exclusive to the Xbox brand, meaning it could come to other platforms as well.

Phantasy Star Online 2 is set to be released on the Xbox One in Spring of 2020, the first release of the game in North America since the game’s launch in 2012.