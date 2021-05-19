Phasmophobia developers tease two new ghosts for the game

Phasmophobia is a great game to play if you’re just getting together with some friends and want to kill time. It’s not completely terrifying but has its moments and manages to stay interesting even when you’re lurking through the halls of a long-abandoned asylum. However, hunting the same ghosts over and over does eventually get tiring. At this point, experienced players can even tell what kind of ghost they’re facing without all three clues to their nature. To mix it up a bit, Phasmophobia developer Kinetic Games is seemingly working on two new ghosts.

In a post on Twitter, the developer shared a screenshot from its Trello, showing two new ghost types: Yokai and Hantu. The former have their origin in Japanese folklore, however, they’re not always malevolent. Some Yokai are even nice, bringing good luck to people they encounter. Considering it’s Phasmophobia, expect the more violent, dangerous Yokai.

Hantu on the other hand are Malaysian and Indonesian spirits and demons. These creatures come in a wide variety, often taking on characteristics of animals or the areas they’re found in.

The post today from Kinetic Games didn’t share a release date, and was more of a teaser that more ghosts are coming to the spectral hunting game.