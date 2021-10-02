Phil Spencer speculates that console shortage will continue

In an interview conducted by TheWrap, Phil Spencer discussed his perception of the console shortage. He claimed console shortages will continue into 2022. This lines up with recent statements from Sony suggesting the same window of time.

While the current-generation console shortages have previously been explained as a result of the semiconductor shortages, Xbox boss Phil Spencer believes there’s more to the story. He followed up his statement by saying, “When I think about, what does it mean to get the parts necessary to build a console today, and then get it to where the demand is, there are multiple kind of pinch points in that process”.

Phil Spencer continued by acknowledging the frustration both Sony and Microsoft fans must be facing, assuring that their team is working as hard as possible to bring more stock to the market.

The PlayStation 5 has set sales records for Sony meanwhile the Xbox brand is in a much healthier position than the start of the last generation in spite of the console shortages. Given how many units both platform holders are selling through this shortage, Phil Spencer likely believes that the gaming industry has become so large that they would have had trouble meeting the demand regardless.