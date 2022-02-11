Piano support confirmed for Rocksmith Plus via job posting

Rocksmith Plus is a subscription-based revival of Rocksmith, the educational, Duolingo-like version of Guitar Hero and Rockband sans the plastic instrument. Rocksmith launched back in 2014, but unlike Guitar Hero and Rockband, a real electric guitar can be connected to the PC much like an amplifier, where the game is able to read the exact note being strummed. A recent job posting on the official Ubisoft board has confirmed the French publisher is looking to add similar support for the piano.

“Ubisoft Entertainment, a global leader in the video games and entertainment software industry, is currently seeking a Piano Content Developer for Rocksmith Plus,” read the listing. “Qualified individuals are expected to be organized, with excellent communication skills, and have substantial experience in piano education, transcription, and performance.”

Like Duolingo, though, Rocksmith is much better utilized as a supplemental tool alongside formal instruction and education, so it will be exciting to see how Rocksmith Plus will tackle proper technique this time around. The acoustic, electric and bass guitar will also be supported in Rockstar Plus, along with real tablature and more complex, beginner-friendly progression tracking.

The guitar-teaching sim entered beta in June of last year, and is expected to launch in 2022 on PC first, followed by PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X. Rocksmith Plus will later come to Android and iOS devices. It will be available for $14.99 for a 1-month subscription, $39.99 for a 3-month subscription, and $99.99 for a 12-month subscription.