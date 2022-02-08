PlatinumGames appeals to Microsoft for Scalebound comeback

PlatinumGames bosses Atsushi Inaba and Hideki Kamiya haven’t given up on cancelled multiplayer action-RPG Scalebound. As studio head Inaba told IGN Japan,

“We really would love to work on Scalebound again. I’d like to discuss it with Microsoft properly.”

With vice-president Kamiya adding,

“It seems pointless for Microsoft to just hold on to that and not do anything with it. Phil! Phil! Let’s do it together!”

Microsoft cancelled Scalebound in 2017 after PlatinumGames had been working on it since 2013. Both sides of the collaboration have since admitted fault, with Inaba citing his own team’s inexperience in developing online games. But Inaba has always maintained that PlatinumGames would return to the project if given the chance, although Microsoft Gaming CEO Phil Spencer has described Scalebound as “something we’ve all moved past” and has insisted that it is definitely no longer in the works.

These most recent appeals come hot on the heels of a Tweet in which Kamiya posted a photo taken at PlatinumGames offices. The photo is of one of many bouquets of flowers all of which are labelled with the names of various PlatinumGames business partners. With a photo of Phil Spencer’s bouquet, Kamiya tweeted, “Thanx, Phil ! Let’s work together again ;)”