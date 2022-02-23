PlayStation 5 game capture sharing is finally coming to to the PS App in more regions

A long-awaited feature is finally coming to the PlayStation App. If you’ve been waiting to share your screenshots and video captures in a more seamless way through your phone, then you’re going to be quite happy.

This feature has been available in Canada and Japan since last October, but nowhere else. Thankfully, the PlayStation Twitter account revealed that it will be “gradually rolling out the ability in more regions.” The United States, along with Central and South America, are first to join the list, which will be expanded to “more countries next month.” The list of currently supported regions can be found on the PlayStation support site. If your home is on the list, then you can enable the feature in the PS App on iOS and Android. Note that videos automatically sent to the app are limited to a three-minute maximum length and cannot be in 4K.

We’re gradually rolling out the ability to share your PS5 game captures through PS App in more regions! Americas are first up, with more countries next month. Details: https://t.co/yskER3hn8t pic.twitter.com/8sfrm6PZZj — PlayStation (@PlayStation) February 23, 2022

This long-awaited feature is a great addition for those who enjoy sharing their gaming moments on social media sites like Twitter, whether it’s a still screenshot or a clip of a trophy unlocking. Photo modes like the one found in Horizon Forbidden West are quite popular, so it’s great to have an easier method of sharing those moments with others. Expect to see plenty of Elden Ring sharing with that hugely-anticipated game quickly approaching, especially since it shows FromSoftware at its beautiful, brilliant best.