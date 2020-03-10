PlayStation confirms Horizon Zero Dawn PC release this summer

Sony has revealed that, after months of rumors, Horizon Zero Dawn will be coming to PC this summer. The information was revealed in an interview with Herman Hulst on the PlayStation blog. Hulst, the former managing director of Guerilla, the first-party studio that developed the game for the PlayStation 4, is now the head of Sony Worldwide Studios. As such, he was perfectly placed to drop this great news during the interview.

“Yes, I can confirm that Horizon Zero Dawn is coming to PC this summer,” said Hulst, after being asked about a potential PC release. At the moment, the only known release date is for some time this summer, although more information will be coming from Guerilla over the coming months.

If you are wondering if this hints at a more relaxed attitude towards Sony with regard to releasing their exclusives on PC, it is best not to get your hopes up. “And to maybe put a few minds at ease, releasing one first-party AAA title to PC doesn’t necessarily mean that every game now will come to PC,” said Hulst.

While it is never said in the interview, it seems clear that the move from Horizon Zero Dawn to PC is, in some way, eased by the use of the Decima engine. The Decima engine was also used on Death Stranding, another title coming to the PC soon, and Guerilla provided plenty of tech support to Kojima Productions.

That said, if Horizon Zero Dawn gets impressive sales numbers on PC, it will be difficult for Sony to turn down the possibility of repeating the feat with other titles.

A Steam page has also appeared for the Horizon Zero Dawn Complete Edition, so be sure to wishlist it for updates on when it will release.