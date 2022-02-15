PlayStation partners with Arbor Day Foundation for Horizon Forbidden West

PlayStation has announced that, in partnership with Arbor Day Foundation, players of its latest exclusive Horizon Forbidden West will in turn be helping nature by planting trees.

The Plant and Play program, which was announced today as a video, is a scheme in which players of Forbidden West not only help Aloy on her adventure to save the Earth, but they also help save their own planet. As part of Arbor Day Foundation’s forest restoration efforts, any players of Forbidden West who receive the trophy “Reached the Daunt” before March 25, PlayStation will plant one tree per trophy earned.

The promotion will also end if Arbor Day Foundation reach its three forest restoration projects target, which is estimated to be around 288,000 trees. This means that if almost 300,000 players receive the in-game trophy, they would plant the same amount of trees.

The three forest restoration projects are taking place in Douglas County Forest in Wisconsin, Sheep Fire Private Lands in California, and Torreya State Park in Florida. PlayStation has also created a page on the PlayStation site with more information on Arbor Day Foundation and the three projects. Horizon Forbidden West releases on PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 on February 18.