PlayStation showcases preorder exclusives in the latest Horizon Forbidden West Burning Shores trailer

The anticipation for the Horizon Zero Dawn Burning Shores DLC is sizzling hotter than a volcanic eruption. Sony Interactive Entertainment has given fans a taste of what’s to come with a tantalizing trailer for the upcoming release, which drops on April 19th. Soon enough, we’ll be stepping back into the shoes of our favorite post-apocalyptic hunter. This time around, Aloy is headed to the ruins of Los Angeles to confront a menacing danger lurking amidst the volcanic archipelago. It’s sure to be a wild ride, and gamers everywhere are eagerly counting down the days until they can dive into this new adventure.

Ready to step up your fashion game and be the envy of post-apocalyptic LA? The Horizon Zero Dawn Burning Shores DLC is available for pre-order now, giving you a chance to be among the first to explore this exciting new adventure. And if you’re one of the savvy pre-orderers, you’ll receive a bonus that’s more than just skin deep — a killer Black Age Paint Outfit and Black Age Sniper Bow, which will have you looking sharp and deadly in equal measure. Check out the new trailer to see these must-have items in action, and get ready to dominate the wasteland in style.

Video via PlayStation YouTube

The DLC is exclusively available for the PlayStation 5, so PlayStation 4 players will miss out on the new adventure. In an interview with Playstation, Game director Mathijs De Jonge explained that this exclusivity benefits those playing on the PlayStation 4 version of the game. In addition, De Jonge states that the exclusivity allowed them to optimize the game for the PS5 and take advantage of its powerful hardware. So while Last-Gen players may not experience Burning Shores, they can still enjoy a smoother and more refined version of the original game once they can get their hands on a PlayStation 5.