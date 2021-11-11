PlayStation updates PS Store to enable push notifications for Wishlist

PlayStation has updated the PS Store with a feature that should have been included during the PS4 era. Players will now receive notifications on sales for games on their PS Store Wishlist.

The game company sent out a tweet on multiple international accounts Wednesday documenting what the PS Store update has to offer. The only qualm is no one knew whether they had the Wishlist feature the whole time or if it’s new based on the context of the tweet below. Regardless, PlayStation wanted to let gamers know that they will now get notifications on discounts for PS5 and PS4 games they added to their Wishlist.

Stay up-to-date with PS Store offers:

☑️ Add games to your PS Store Wishlist

☑️ Enable push notifications for Wishlist Updates on PS App or PS5 console

☑️ Get notified when it's time to save pic.twitter.com/Qk72XXWF7K — PlayStation (@PlayStation) November 10, 2021

But Push Square warns that the new Wishlist notification feature won’t activate on its own the second you turn on your console. There are a few simple steps for you to take before you get pinged on when the price of your desired games drop in price. First, you’ll need to click on the Settings button located at the top right-hand corner of the PS5 home menu and scroll down to Notifications. Then you have to scroll down until you come across Wishlist Updates, and click on the tab to determine when the notifications should pop up. From there, you can activate them and decide whether they can pop up during gameplay, while watching videos, or in the middle of a Twitch broadcast.

Whether the Wishlist notification feature is new or was on our PS5 consoles all along doesn’t matter anymore since not everyone actually noticed it to begin with. What matters now is that PlayStation managed to save our energy of intermittently scrolling through the PS Store for discounts on games to add to our ever-expanding backlog by telling us about Wishlist notifications.