PlayStation VR2 launches in just a few months, costs more than a PS5

Up until now, Sony has only deigned to provide fleeting and carefully-curated glimpses into the development of its next VR headset. Even something as simple as the hardware’s release date has been kept tightly under wraps. But today, patient fans were finally bestowed with the gift of knowledge — and the PSVR 2 is actually closer than many thought.

According to a post on the official PlayStation blog today, the PlayStation VR2 is going on sale on February 22, alongside the PSVR2 Sense controller charging station. It won’t come cheap though — the recommended retail price for the new VR setup will set fans back $549.99, or $599.99 if they opt for the bundle including Horizon Call of the Mountain. For that price, consumers will get the headset, a pair of Sense controllers, and stereo headphones, though if anyone wishes to spring for the controller charging station, that’ll be an extra $49.99. For comparison, a PlayStation 5 console currently retails at $499.99.

That’s some serious money to put down on a new piece of hardware, but VR aficionados with the means will no doubt be happy to do so. There’s a host of new games coming out for it that are likely to delight fans, with a new focus on indie contributors to PSVR. However, anyone hoping to port over their PSVR 1 library will be out of luck, as Sony has already confirmed that the PSVR 2 will not be backwards compatible.

Those waiting to add the PSVR 2 to their collection will still need to wait until February, but thankfully they can still be parted from their money before that point, with preorders opening on November 15, as long as they live in the U.S., U.K., France, Germany, Belgium, Netherlands, or Luxembourg. In fact, particularly keen fans can begin to register for a preorder on the PlayStation online store from today.