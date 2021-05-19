PlayStation, Xbox, Square Enix and more will be part of Summer Game Fest

The gaming industry is starting to heat up as Summer Game Fest will be featuring many big-name publishers and developers during its one-month-long event. Expect reveals, trailers, and perhaps some special surprises from the show’s creator Geoff Keighley. Among the companies presenting are the likes of Blizzard, Sega, Ubisoft, Activision, Capcom, and Square Enix. We’ve listed all of the companies below.

The event will start with an approximate two-hour kick-off event on Thursday, June 10 at 11 AM PT. Alongside 12 or so game premieres, there will be a live performance by Weezer. The band will be performing a song that will, according to the band, will “be on a killer video game soundtrack.”

“Most, but not all the partners will have content in the Kickoff Show,” Geoff Keighley responded to a fan on Twitter. “Some will obviously save major news for their own events, which we will be supporting and streaming too!”

Keighley confirmed that there will be major games during the kickoff show as well but he also replied to a fan Alex McMillan that “It’s always good to manage expectations and be pleasantly surprised!” Fingers crossed he has some amazing news planned for the showcase.

Here’s the full list of publishers and developers taking part: