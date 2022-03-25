PlayStation’s new Spartacus service will combine PlayStation Now and Plus, says report

A video game subscription service from Sony has been rumored for a while. Codenamed Spartacus, the service is Sony’s answer to Microsoft’s Xbox Game Pass. Bloomberg is now reporting that Spartacus may be announced as early as next week.

Based on Bloomberg’s report, Spartacus will combine two of Sony’s other services, PlayStation Now and PlayStation Plus. Spartacus will offer customers multiple tiers, with each tier offering a variety of video games that include classic and modern games from Playstation’s library. Bloomberg also reports that the most expensive tier will give subscribers access to extended demos and stream games via the internet.

Bloomberg also reports that some of the biggest upcoming games for the PlayStation will likely not be on the service. That includes the upcoming God of War Ragnarök. With that said, a representative from Sony didn’t offer Bloomberg a response to the report when requested for comment.

New with @6d6f636869 — Sony is planning for the imminent release of its new subscription service, codenamed Spartacus, and may reveal it as soon as next week https://t.co/5Uyuzfm4Xu — Jason Schreier (@jasonschreier) March 25, 2022

Online subscription services have become increasingly more profitable over the last decade. TV and movie streaming services like Netflix and Hulu have proven how lucrative the business model can be. Now companies are trying to copy that success with video games, with even Netflix testing out a streaming model with video games. Microsoft’s Game Pass has proven a hit among consumers, but can this fabled Spartacus match that kind of success at launch?