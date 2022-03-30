Pocky & Rocky Reshrined is getting a physical collector’s edition for Switch and PS4

The news that Natsume is bringing Pocky & Rocky Reshrined to the West is already exciting, but ININ has announced that a physical collector’s edition is coming by way of Strictly Limited Games and Gamesrocket.

You can grab the game in four flavors: game-only, game-only with plush Rocky, Collector’s Edition, and Collector’s Edition with Rocky. The first two are self-explanatory, but take a peek at the contents of the Collector’s Edition:

Special Rocky-style Collector’s Edition Box

Colorful Game Manual

Original Soundtrack CD

Acrylic Pocky & Rocky Standee

Pixel-style Omamori (Japanese-style amulet)

2-sided Collectible Coin

Reversible Artwork Poster

Logo Enamel Pin

Leaf Eraser

Bookmark

Postcard Set of 4

Character Sticker Sheet

Image via ININ

The physical game will set you back 29.99€/$34.99, but the whole kit and caboodle runs for 69.99€/$79.99. Adding the adorable tanuki plushie brings the price of each up 30€/$30. If that sounds like a lot to you, feel better knowing that you could be dropping upwards of $500 on an SNES copy of Pocky & Rocky 2.

If you’re not familiar, Pocky & Rocky (Kiki Kaikai in Japan) is a series of run-and-gun shooters similar to the Ikari Warriors games, but much cuter. They focus on a Shinto shrine maiden and a rascally tanuki as they battle against invading yokai. Pocky & Rocky Reshrined is a new entry in the series set in the style of the SNES titles. It’s being handled by Tengo Project, the same development crew that brought us the fantastic Wild Guns Reloaded.

While the physical editions of the game aren’t expected to ship until September/October, the digital release is slated for April 21st. Whether or not that release is worldwide is unclear.