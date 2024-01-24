Poke Bank Confirmed “Safe For Now” Ahead of 3DS Online Service Shutdown

Recommended Videos

Poke Bank’s fate hung in the balance after Nintendo announced the end of online functionality for 3DS games and apps, and numerous Pokemon fans grew concerned with how they could transfer some of their beloved creatures from previous generations.

Now, Nintendo has provided an update on the situation that’s helping to alleviate some of the fears of the community. The future of Poke Bank may not be as bleak as it seems, but there is a catch.

Poke Bank Is Safe (For Now)

Find out more: https://t.co/VdIdewGmB5 — Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) January 24, 2024

According to a recent Tweet from Nintendo, almost all live services that require an internet connection will be over for the 3DS and Wii U. Further information from their website reveals that there are a few small exceptions, although the meaning behind them is anything but small for fans of Pokemon. According to the website’s Q&A, “It will still be possible to use online services for the following software (Pokemon Bank/ Poke-Transporter), but that may also end at some point in the future.“

While all services for Poke Bank remain functional, the ultimate future of the software is still being given a soft yellow light. It means hope for Pokemon fans, although there is no telling how long the support will last moving into the future. With an open-ended “but that may also end at some point in the future,” fans are just as uncertain about Poke Bank‘s future as before. However, at least for now, the tension can rest on those who still have work to do with Poke Bank and transferring from previous Gens.

Fans believe that this announcement is a prelude to news soon to come, with one console formally exiting the limelight as another may soon emerge. Rumors aside, fans are saying goodbye to the online experiences that will be lost with the Wii U and 3DS, such as Pokemon’s online gameplay from X/Y, Omega Ruby and Alpha Sapphire, and the Pokemon Sun and Moon set of games. Other games, like those that use the SpotPass feature or debut titles for some now reoccurring titles like Splatoon, are losing their legs with this service dismissal as well.