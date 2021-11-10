Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl are getting early day one patches after leaks arise online

Nintendo announced this morning that Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl will each receive a software update tomorrow, November 11 — eight days before the two games launch on November 19. The patch, which will weigh in at approximately 3 GB, will add various online features and post-game content not presently available in the game.

The Grand Underground, Super Contest Show, Union Room, and Mystery Gifts, all of which utilize online features, will all be available for use following the patch. Additionally, Ramanas Park — a new post-game area that offers access to various legendary Pokémon — will be playable after entering the Hall of Fame. Finally, the patch will also add new cutscenes and animations, including new intro and ending sequences.

Regarding the Union Room feature, Nintendo advised that only two players will be able to occupy a room at launch, but also stated that future updates would expand the maximum number of players that can share the room.

This news comes shortly after the entirety of the two new Pokémon remakes were leaked onto the internet. Twitter user CentroLeaks recapped the leaked information in a summary thread on Twitter, highlighting the games’ glaring lack of additional content.

Criticism was partially directed towards the remakes’ animations, as well as the titles’ lack of an intro cutscene. “The game has no opening/intro movie, only a black screen with the logo,” wrote CentroLeaks on Twitter. With this latest update, Nintendo appears to be addressing some of these concerns ahead of the game’s official launch.